Serie A: Napoli left to wait for title party as Lazio holds second spot

Runaway league leader Napoli is 15 points in front of Lazio ahead of its match at Udinese on Thursday night, when a draw will be enough for Luciano Spalletti's side to seal the Scudetto with a month of the season remaining

Lazio's Felipe Anderson (centre) in action. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 4:13 PM

Napoli will have to wait at least one more day to be crowned Italian champion after Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-0 on Wednesday to reclaim second place in Serie A.

Lazio needed to win at the Stadio Olimpico to remain in mathematical contention with five matches to go in its season but more importantly for their own fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Runaway league leader Napoli is 15 points in front of Lazio ahead of its match at Udinese on Thursday night, when a draw will be enough for Luciano Spalletti's side to seal the Scudetto with a month of the season remaining.

As such, Wednesday's clash at the Stadio Olimpico was never about the destination of the league title but rather gaining an advantage in the crowded scrum for the three places left for a spot in Europe's top club competition.

