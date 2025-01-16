'Sensational' Arsenal back in title race, says Arteta

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Tottenham Hotspur. — AFP

Mikel Arteta warned Liverpool that "sensational" Arsenal are back in the Premier League title race after beating Tottenham 2-1 in the north London derby on Wednesday.

Desperately needing a win to close the gap on leaders Liverpool, Arteta's side staged a stirring fightback after Son Heung-min's early opener for Tottenham.

Dominic Solanke's own goal hauled Arsenal level before Leandro Trossard's strike put them ahead late in the first half at the raucous Emirates Stadium.

Second-placed Arsenal's first win in four games in all competitions moved them within four points of Liverpool.

Although Arne Slot's team have a game in hand and remain title favourites, Arteta is convinced Arsenal have what it takes to track down the Anfield club.

Asked if Arsenal are title contenders, Arteta said: "Yeah we are. There is so much to play for. We can see how difficult it is for every team."

It was a cathartic victory for Arsenal, who had been knocked out of the FA Cup third round by 10-man Manchester United on penalties on Sunday, just days after losing 2-0 at home to Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

A draw at Brighton in the league prior to those disappointments had left injury-hit Arsenal looking like outsiders in their hunt for a first title since 2004.

But Arteta, whose side face another test against Aston Villa on Saturday, was relieved to see his players show the hunger they will need to overhaul Liverpool in the second half of the season.

"We were sensational. It was a big test after two games and not getting rewarded," he said.

"We were incredibly good in the last game against United and we ended up losing somehow.

"It's how you respond to a situation. These boys want more, They want to be tested and questioned, then they want to go on the pitch. We have big examples of that today, playing 72 hours after 120 minutes on Sunday.

"To play the biggest game of the season for our people, it was a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage we have. From minute one, we fully deserved to win the game."

Pressed on whether the north London derby success had restored confidence in Arteta and his team, the Spaniard added: "We can't control that. We lost in the most incredible way against Manchester United.

"My confidence comes from seeing the players and how they perform every day. If my confidence comes and goes with each result then we should not be doing this."

Showing the confidence that Arteta prizes so highly, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice insisted they should have dispatched Tottenham by a far greater margin.

"You can tell that tonight meant more than anything. From the first minute, the first half was pure domination," he said.

"We showed the intent, the pressure, the desire, you could tell it was a derby. I think we were probably unlucky that we didn't score 10. That is the feeling."