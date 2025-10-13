Scotland keep World Cup dream alive with Greece comeback, Dutch win

Scotland roared back to beat Greece 3-1 on Thursday to boost their hopes of direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while Cody Gakpo inspired the Netherlands to a 4-0 win in Malta.

The Greeks took the lead in Glasgow early in the second period through Kostas Tsimikas, before Scotland hit back through Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes to secure a second win from three Group C qualifying matches for Steve Clarke's side.

Scotland are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

"Massive win. We're not naive enough to know we weren't at our best tonight. The reaction to going 1-0 down was brilliant," said Christie.

"Two massive games -- that's one ticked off and now onto Sunday (when Scotland take on Belarus)."

Tsimikas, on loan at Roma from Premier League champions Liverpool, gave Greece a deserved lead on 62 minutes as he stroked home a breaking ball from the edge of the six-yard box.

But Hampden Park roared two minutes later as Christie bundled in from close range to level for the hosts -- the goal finally validated after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

A deflected Che Adams effort in the 75th minute bobbled narrowly wide as the home side woke up.

The decisive goal came five minutes later as Ferguson opened his account for Scotland, blasting in after the Greeks failed to clear an Andy Robertson free-kick.

Angus Gunn made a fine save to keep Scotland ahead in injury time, before Dykes pounced on a goalkeeping error at the other end to seal the win.

Denmark top Group C, though are level on seven points with Scotland and four ahead of Greece, courtesy of a handsome 6-0 win in Belarus.

Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund continued his fine vein of form as he netted twice for the Danes.

Liverpool's Gakpo converted two spot-kicks either side of the break and set up Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders for the Netherlands's third goal, with Memphis Depay also netting late on.

A fourth win in five matches for Ronald Koeman's side leaves them top of Group G on 13 points, three clear of second-placed Poland.

Finland sit third -- also on 10 points, albeit having played one match more than the Dutch and Polish -- after a 2-1 win at home to Lithuania.

Croatia and the Czech Republic remain locked level at the summit of Group L after playing out a goalless stalemate in Prague, however the 2018 World Cup runners-up have a game in hand.

Faroe Islands secured a third win in six outings in the group, beating Montenegro 4-0 in Torshavn, to sit four points behind the pair.

In Group H, Austria thumped San Marino 10-0 at home as Marko Arnautovic grabbed four goals, while Bosnia and Hercegovina drew 2-2 with Cyprus in Larnaca.

Cyprus's 97th-minute equaliser from the spot condemned Bosnia to second place in the pool, two points behind the Austrians who also have a game in hand on the Bosnians.