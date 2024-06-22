Schick saves Czechs in Euros draw against gutsy Georgia

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Georgia. — AFP

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 8:26 PM

Patrik Schick chested home to earn the Czech Republic a 1-1 draw against debutants Georgia on Saturday in an entertaining match, but it leaves both teams in a tricky spot in Euro 2024 Group F.

They have a point each ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal facing Turkey later on, as the top two clash having already beaten the Czechs and Georgia respectively.

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol said his players' disappointment at their opening defeat showed how far his team has come, and they gave everything in Hamburg to earn their first Euros point.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made a string of superb saves to keep his team in the game and they took the lead just before the break through Georges Mikautadze's penalty.

However Schick reprised his Euro 2020 goalscoring heroics with an improvised finish to leave honours even at the end of a pulsating clash.

"Of course one-all is not enough for us -- we were better throughout the game, we had more chances, unfortunately the goalkeeper stopped everything in the first half, and then came the unfortunate penalty," Schick told Czech television.

"It didn't go our way, we were able to equalise, we pushed them but were not able to score a second... we have a point and will play for everything in the last game."

Georgia's key attacking duo Mikautadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both needed medical treatment in the warm-up but were able to start the match.

They pressed with fury from the off but it was Ivan Hasek's Czech side who carved out the first clear chances and peppered the Georgia goal.

Valencia stopper Mamardashvili made fine early saves to deny Adam Hlozek and then Schick on a busy afternoon.

Georgia wanted a penalty when Zuriko Davitashvili fell under pressure from Ladislav Krejci, but their appeals were waved away.

After both sides were beaten in their opening matches, they were under pressure to take three points at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, leading to a thoroughly entertaining end-to-end game.

In their thrilling opening defeat by Turkey Georgia's fans were outnumbered, but here they were in the majority and every time Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia got the ball in opposition territory they began to roar.

Hlozek put the ball into the back of the Georgian net after 23 minutes but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for handball.

The striker's first effort was saved by Mamardashvili, with the rebound hitting Hlozek in the face and then his arm before crossing the line.

In first half stoppage time Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek saved brilliantly from Georgia captain Guram Kashia but VAR spotted a handball in the build-up by defender Robin Hranac and the referee awarded a penalty.

Mikautadze dispatched it confidently to give his side the lead at the interval, but not before Mamardashvili brilliantly saved low from Schick.

The Czechs were back level when Euro 2020 joint top scorer Schick chested home from close range after substitute Ondrej Lingr's header from a corner bounced back off the post.