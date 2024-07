Scaloni hails Argentina for 'Triple Crown' triumph

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates. — AFP

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:15 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:16 PM

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he is constantly surprised by his team's ability to carve out wins after their 1-0 extra-time triumph over Colombia in the Copa America final on Sunday.

Argentina secured their third consecutive major trophy after triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa thanks to an extra-time goal from Lautaro Martinez at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The victory means Argentina become the first South American team to win three straight major tournament titles.

The Albiceleste followed up their 2021 Copa America title with the World Cup triumph a year later and successfully defended their Copa title in the USA.

Spain are the only other team in international football to have won a World Cup in between two straight continental titles when they clinched Euro wins in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

"I don't know if it marks an era, but it's true this team never ceases to surprise, they overcame the difficulties of a very difficult match, with a very complicated opponent and without a good first half," Scaloni said.

"In the second half I think we improved and deserved to win and then always in extra time, in the long run the team always finds something extra, so it's gratifying to see them play and I'm eternally grateful for the way they give their all," he said.

Scaloni said he drew great satisfaction from seeing the country's fans celebrating once again.

"I'm very happy because the people are happy, they have a moment of happiness and that's what the players play for, that's what those of us who manage the national team are here for, for the people to identify with the team," he said.

Sunday's defeat was Colombia's first since they lost to Argentina in February 2022.

"(Lionel) Scaloni has been with his team for seven years. I congratulate him. It is a spectacular result, but now it is not (just) a streak, it is an era," Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said.

The game marked the end of an era for winger Angel Di Maria, who announced he would retire after this tournament although Scaloni suggested he would like him to make one final appearance on home soil.