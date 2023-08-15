Saudi league: Neymar joins Al Hilal

The American shattered her own world record to win gold in the hurdles last year in Eugene
Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.
"I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali," the 31-year-old Neymar said in a video posted to the club's social media accounts.
ALSO READ:
The American shattered her own world record to win gold in the hurdles last year in Eugene
The Duke of Sussex was joined by close pal and Argentine polo player and model Nacho Figueras
Cortnee Vine scored the winning penalty to end a tense shoot-out that saw both teams take 10 spot-kicks
The England captain is reported to have signed a four-year deal for a fee around €100 million
Paras Mhambrey declares that Kumar, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and for Bengal in domestic cricket, is capable of playing all three formats
The six-time major winner allegedly tried to place a $400,000 bet on the match dubbed the "Miracle at Medinah" in which he was playing
Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou started for Sevilla amid speculation that Real Madrid will sign him to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois
It was the second successive year that the world No 1 came unstuck against the American as second seed Daniil Medvedev fell to Australia's Alex de Minaur