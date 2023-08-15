UAE

Saudi league: Neymar joins Al Hilal

The Brazilian spent six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

By AFP

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 9:01 PM

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

"I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali," the 31-year-old Neymar said in a video posted to the club's social media accounts.

