Saudi club Al Hilal, PSG agree to 90-million euro deal for Neymar: Report

Paras Mhambrey declares that Kumar, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and for Bengal in domestic cricket, is capable of playing all three formats
Paris St Germain have reportedly agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for the sale of Brazilian forward Neymar. According to the BBC, the deal is subject to the player completing his medical.
The BBC reported the transfer fee to be about 90 million euros ($98.56 million) plus add-ons.
Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($243 million), missed PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.
Neymar was contracted to stay in the French capital until 2025 and has 118 goals in 173 appearances, capturing numerous trophies including five Ligue 1 titles.
Al Hilal had tried to sign the Brazilian's PSG team mate Kylian Mbappe. They were also reportedly interested in Argentine Lionel Messi, who opted to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.
The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for league and Asian Champions League titles, with 18 and four wins respectively.
Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, as the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
ALSO READ:
Paras Mhambrey declares that Kumar, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and for Bengal in domestic cricket, is capable of playing all three formats
The six-time major winner allegedly tried to place a $400,000 bet on the match dubbed the "Miracle at Medinah" in which he was playing
Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou started for Sevilla amid speculation that Real Madrid will sign him to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois
It was the second successive year that the world No 1 came unstuck against the American as second seed Daniil Medvedev fell to Australia's Alex de Minaur
The Premier League champions made the perfect start to the new season as they swept aside the Clarets
'At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it', said the Northern Irishman
The England captain had one year left on his contract and was unlikely to stay with the Spurs
The Wimbledon champion said that in the tough moments it was important to believe in yourself