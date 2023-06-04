Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal: Saudi state media

The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.
Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.
Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad's chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a "record deal" with Benzema.
Northern Irishman insists that former European Tour players who have signed for LIV Golf should not be eligible for the tournament
Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turns on the style to quell the challenge of Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5
Messi's possible move to Saudi Arabia could involve what pundits have termed a record-breaking deal, and renew his club rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr last year
Former great turned television pundit highlights Pujara's experience of playing County cricket for Sussex
With an eye on the world No 1 spot Aryna Sabalenka fights off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich to reach the third round
A strong showing at the 'Home of Cricket' in Ireland could see the Warwickshire pace bowler featuring in the upcoming Ashes series
Club says they will work with football authorities and the police to ban and prosecute anyone found to have sent racist messages to the player