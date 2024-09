Saudi Arabia welcomes LGBTQ fans, says 2034 World Cup bid chief

Saudi Arabia fans during a world cup match. Photo: Reuters

Hammad Albalawi, head of Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid unit, said his country welcomes all visitors, including LGBTQ people as the country bids to host the 48-team showpiece.

Global governing body Fifa limited the 2034 contest to bidders from the Asian and Oceania confederations as Morocco, Portugal and Spain will share the hosting of the 2030 tournament.

The hosts are set to be officially appointed at the Fifa Congress on December 11 and Saudi Arabia's bid is almost certain to succeed due to the absence of any other expressions of interest before Fifa's deadline late last year.

"You will be respected," Albalawi told Sky Sports when asked about LGBTQ fans visiting his country. "You will be welcome in Saudi Arabia as that respect and welcome is to everyone from all around the world.

"We respect the privacy of all of our guests. We have seen millions of guests come to Saudi Arabia in the last few years. We've hosted over a hundred sporting events attended by more than three million fans who have enjoyed their experience.

"People need to educate themselves about the Kingdom and the best way to do that is to come and visit. They will find hospitable Saudis. We would love to receive all of our guests."

In May 2023, Saudi's government-run tourism website said in a statement under general information for LGBT visitors, "We ask that visitors respect our culture and traditions and follow our laws as they would when visiting any other country in the world."

"Like other governments around the world, visitors are not required to disclose their personal information and we will respect visitors right to privacy."

The Saudis have invested heavily in high-profile sports such as soccer, Formula One, boxing and golf over the last few years, leading critics, including Amnesty International, to accuse the kingdom of "sportswashing" its record.