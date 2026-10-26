Saudi Arabia to kick off 2027 Asian Cup against Palestine in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia will kick off next year's Asian Cup against Palestine in Riyadh on January 7, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday after confirming the tournament schedule and venues.

The 24-team continental championship will run from January 7 to February 5, with the opening match and final both scheduled at Riyadh's King Fahd Sports City Stadium.

The tournament remains under scrutiny amid regional security concerns. AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa earlier said that postponement to 2028 remained a possibility if required.

The tournament will feature 51 matches across eight stadiums in three cities: Riyadh (five venues), Jeddah (two) and Al Khobar (one).

Defending champions Qatar begin their title defence against Thailand on January 11, while Japan open their campaign against Indonesia the same day.

South Korea face Yemen, Australia take on Singapore and Iran meet China in their opening matches.

The group stage concludes on January 20, with the knockout rounds beginning on January 22.

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup for the first time, seven years before it stages the 2034 World Cup.