Saudi Arabia to bid for 2034 football World Cup

Season tees off with the Senior Champions Tour at The Els Club
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will bid for the 2034 World Cup, it was announced on Wednesday.
"The Kingdom’s desire to host the 2034 World Cup is a reflection of the comprehensive renaissance it has achieved at all levels," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the official Saudi news agency.
"Saudi Arabia has hosted world-class sports events and other global events in various fields. It shows the capabilities the Kingdom possesses," he added.
If Saudi Arabia wins the bid, it will be only the second World Cup to be held in the Middle East after Qatar hosted the showpiece in 2022.
