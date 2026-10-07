Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute against the UAE, sparking celebrations at the 60,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 7 Oct 2026, 1:32 AM
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Hosts Saudi Arabia won the 27th Gulf Cup with a 2-0 win over the UAE on Tuesday, ending a 22-year wait to again lift the trophy.

Winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box, sparking celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City.

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Georgios Donis' side continued their impressive start, with Feras Al Brikan making it 2-0 from close range two minutes later.

They almost scored again when Saleh Abu Alshamat, who started alongside his brother Mohammed, hit the bar.

The UAE were awarded a penalty but VAR overturned the decision in the 38th minute.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al Owais denied Sultan Adil from close range after the interval before UAE forward Fabio Lima struck the bar in the 88th minute, leaving Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet throughout the tournament.

The triumph gave the Saudis a fourth Gulf Cup title, their first since 2004.

Despite the defeat, the UAE would be happy with their overall performance in the tournament under new coach Zlatko Dalic.

The UAE outplayed Yemen 4-0 before outclassing Bahrain 3-0 in Group B. They concluded their group campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar.

Dalic's team then beat Oman 1-0 in the semifinal to book the final clash with hosts Saudi.

The Whites will now turn their attention to the 2027 Asian Cup (January 7-February 5) in Saudi Arabia.

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