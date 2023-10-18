Saudi Arabia determined to emulate Qatar by hosting 2034 World Cup: Minister

Saudi Arabia is seeking to host the showpiece after Fifa invited bids earlier this month from Asia and Oceania

Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar on December 18. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 6:54 PM

Saudi Arabia's vice-minister of sport praised Qatar for their hosting of the World Cup last year and said his country wanted to experience it for themselves as they bid to host the tournament in 2034.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to host the showpiece after global soccer body Fifa invited bids earlier this month from Asia and Oceania, setting a deadline of Oct. 31.

Qatar was the first country in the Middle East to host the World Cup in November-December last year and Saudi vice-minister of sport Bader Alkadi lauded the host nation despite strained diplomatic relations between the two states in recent years.

"Like the pride you had in the UK when you hosted the Olympics, like how proud we are about us beating Argentina at the World Cup. And Qatar ... we're proud of what other countries have done delivering an excellent World Cup," Alkadi said at the Leaders sports conference in London.

"Definitely we want to have this at home. And we want to ensure that we develop our country to host at a high standard such events."

Alkadi said the vast investment made by Saudi in sport was to improve the lives of Saudi people.

"Whatever we do in sports, we do it for our people," Alkadi added.

"And the numbers speak for themselves in terms of the growth in mass participation in terms of the focus on elite athletes."

