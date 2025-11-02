Salah savours 'great feeling' after 250th Liverpool goal

Mohamed Salah said scoring his 250th goal for Liverpool was a "great feeling" as the Egypt star helped end the Premier League champions' losing streak with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Salah put Liverpool ahead on the stroke of half-time at Anfield with a clinical finish after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez gifted him the chance with a wayward pass.

It was one of the easiest goals Salah has ever scored for Liverpool, but the significance of the milestone ensured it was one he will never forget.

"It's a great feeling to score goals for such a big club, it's something I don't take for granted," Salah said.

"I'm so proud and happy about that achievement."

Salah's landmark was just as important for his team as Liverpool ended their four-game losing run in the Premier League.

Arne Slot's side had lost six of their previous seven matches in all competitions, raising questions about the wisdom of their expensive close-season spending spree.

Salah's form had also been under scrutiny after his noticeable dip since late last season.

The 33-year-old's goal against Villa was only his fifth this season during a disappointing stretch that had prompted Slot to drop him twice.

"It's very important. We've had a few losses in the Premier League and Champions League. I'm glad we are back on track now, and it's a big push before some important games," Salah said.

"It's a very tricky season for us because we have a few new players, they are very good players but they need time to adapt."

Salah has now scored in his last two appearances as third-placed Liverpool stayed seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race.

Slot will hope his talismanic forward is rounding into form in time for a vital week featuring a visit from Real Madrid in the Champions League and a trip to Manchester City in the Premier League.

"We lost some players too. It takes time to adapt and know each other's games, but everything will be fine," Salah said.

Meanwhile, Slot said fortune finally swung his team's way in their victory over Villa.

"The margins are small every single game – today after five minutes they (Morgan Rogers) hit the post," Slot told BBC Match of the Day. "We didn't concede a set piece, which was helpful, but also we got a bit lucky, which hasn't happened recently. Our second goal was a deflection."

"When (Villa) hit the post, that was their biggest chance. The last few weeks, every time that ball went in, now it didn't."

Slot added that being ahead allowed Liverpool to dictate play.

"The good thing about being 1-0 or 2-0 up is you can control the game a bit better with more possession. If you are down, you have to chase and take risks," he said.

Captain Virgil van Dijk echoed the sense of relief but warned against complacency, noting the impact of criticism during the slump.

"There's a lot of noise that you have no control over, and we have to deal with that as a team," he said. "Some of the takes are ridiculous, but you deal with it. We stick together."

The Dutch defender urged focus.

"Now it's time to start working, never get too high or too low," van Dijk said. "We live in a world where everyone can have their own opinions on so many platforms, and they know better. We have to stay away from that and focus on the hard work we are doing."

"Last season, we did some negative stuff, but everything was all sunshine and rainbows everywhere. Now it sounds like we're going to be in a relegation battle - that's how it works in the world." (With inputs from Reuters)