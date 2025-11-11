  • search in Khaleej Times
Ruud Gullit brings AC Milan Golf Collection to Dubai

The Dutch football legend, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1988, also visited Jumeirah Golf Estates ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 3:26 PM

AC Milan cultural icon Ruud Gullit is returning to Dubai for a three-day programme showcasing the AC Milan Golf Collection, marking the range’s first major showcase in the Middle East.

Launched this summer, the premium AC Milan Golf Collection blends Milanese elegance with sleek golf performance. The collection also reflects Milan’s reputation as a global centre of design, where sport, style and culture have long influenced one another, making the AC Milan growing style and brand identity instantly recognisable well beyond football.

During his stay in Dubai, Gullit, one of the most influential players in AC Milan’s history and a twice World Footballer of the Year winner, attended a media lunch at Aelia, SIRO One Za’abeel, where the collection was introduced to regional press.

The Dutch football legend also visited Jumeirah Golf Estates ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Wearing the trendy AC Milan Golf Collection apparel, Gullit played in the Rolex Pro-Am on Tuesday morning, on the Earth course.

The former Ballon d'Or winner will also taking part in a Short-Game Challenge in the DP World Championship Village on Wednesday alongside famous American golf influencer Bradford Wilson, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 initiative.

The AC Milan Golf Collection is the first released under Clubhouse, AC Milan’s new creative platform where football meets culture across fashion, design, music and the arts.

Clubhouse marks a new era in AC Milan’s storytelling connecting the Rossoneri identity with the creativity of fans and culture-makers around the world and opening new spaces where the club’s heritage and contemporary style continue to evolve.

 “Milan has always stood for elegance and innovation, and you feel that same spirit in this collection,” said Gullit.

“Golf today is culture as much as sport. Dubai is the perfect place to show how AC Milan connects both – a city that understands performance, lifestyle and global style. I’m looking forward to being back here and sharing the AC Milan story with our fans in the region.”

Valerio Rocchetti, AC Milan's Director of Licencing, Retail and E-Commerce, is delighted to bring the golf collection to Dubai.

“This collection is a natural expression of who we are as a club,” said Rocchetti. “AC Milan has always been a sporting institution, but it has also been a cultural one – shaped by Milan, one of the world’s leading fashion and design capitals.

“We are proud to bring this collection to Dubai with Ruud, whose legacy continues to inspire our global community. The Middle East is a key region for us, and we are deepening our presence here in a way that is authentic, premium, and built for the future.”

AC Milan’s ties with the Middle East run deep, strengthened through major partnerships such as Emirates Airline – one of football’s longest and most successful collaborations - and the creation of Casa Milan Dubai in 2023, the Club’s regional hub dedicated to connecting the Rossoneri with its growing fanbase in the region.