Ronaldo to captain Saudi team against Messi's PSG; golden ticket auction to meet stars ends tomorrow

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr-Al Hilal all-star team as captain against Paris Saint-Germain on January 19 during a Riyadh Season Cup game. Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of General Entertainment Authority (GEA), made the announcement on his social media account and posted a video clip in which the Portuguese striker was given the captain's armband.

The "Beyond Imagination" match will feature a combined team from Saudi clubs Al Nassr and rival Al Hilal versus Paris St Germain. Referring to the famous rivalry between the two Saudi clubs, Turki Al Sheikh wrote on Twitter: "I hope that day we will forget Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr for two hours and we will all become the Riyadh Season Cup... and after two hours we will stop the truce."

The friendly could also see football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi pitted against each other. And the game in Riyadh will be the pair's first on-pitch meeting since Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in December 2020.

The bidding for a golden ticket to the much-anticipated Riyadh Season Cup game started at 2 million Saudi riyals (around Dh2 million). A Saudi Arabian businessman is leading the bid with a whopping 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) offer for a ticket to a showpiece game.

Mushref Al-Ghamdi, general manager of real estate group AqarOne, was the leader so far in an auction ending on January 17.

The buyer of the ticket has the right to attend the winner's ceremony after the match, enter dressing rooms, and meet the two men who, for years, have vied to be the world's greatest.

The 'Beyond Imagination' ticket allows its holder to:

1. Attend the opening ceremony and sit next to Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

2. Meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé

3. Attend the Gala lunch

4. Gain entrance to both locker rooms

5. Participate in the crowning ceremony and take part in the group photo with the winning team

