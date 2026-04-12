Ronaldo scores as Al-Nassr break club record with 14th consecutive win

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the game with a close-range strike for his 24th goal of the season, three shy of Al-Ahli’s league top scorer Ivan Toney

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 12 Apr 2026, 10:30 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Leaders Al-Nassr claimed their longest-ever Saudi Pro League winning streak with a 2-0 victory at Al-Akhdoud thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix on Saturday.

Al-Nassr top the standings with 73 points from 28 games, five ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal with six games to go.

Recommended For You

The 5-year VAT refund rule that could quietly drain business cash flow

The 5-year VAT refund rule that could quietly drain business cash flow

Sabrina Carpenter apologises after calling Arabic ‘zaghrouta’ “weird” at Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter apologises after calling Arabic ‘zaghrouta’ “weird” at Coachella

Board of Peace rejects report on Gaza funding, says no financial constraints

Board of Peace rejects report on Gaza funding, says no financial constraints

UAE wins bid to host 2029 World Bank, IMF annual meetings in Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed

UAE wins bid to host 2029 World Bank, IMF annual meetings in Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed

Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick dies after motor neuron disease diagnosis

Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick dies after motor neuron disease diagnosis

 

It was Al-Nassr’s 14th straight victory, which broke their previous record posted in the 2013-2014 season, the Pro League said on its website.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a close-range strike for his 24th goal of the season, three shy of Al-Ahli’s league top scorer Ivan Toney.

Joao Felix doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half from close range, capitalising on a rebound after Kingsley Coman’s header hit the post.

ALSO READ