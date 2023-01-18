Ronaldo-Messi match tomorrow; how to watch from UAE as PSG takes on Saudi all-star team

Tickets to the event, which will be held from February 19 to March 4, will go on sale next week; prices start at just Dh55
The celebrated rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for more than a decade, and the world on Thursday (January 19) will get the chance to see another contest between the Portuguese and Argentine.
The Portuguese forward to captain the Saudi all-star team made of Al Nassr and Al Hilal clubs against Paris Saint Germain in the exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
Tickets are sold out for the highly anticipated showdown. And to top it all, today, officials announced that a Saudi real estate businessman won a ticket to see the game after bidding a whopping 10 million riyals (Dh9.78 million) at auction.
But fret not, as you don't have to shell out millions to watch the game's legends. Here's how you can tune in to this exciting fixture.
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Kickoff time: 9pm UAE (8pm Saudi Arabia)
BeIN Sports Network holds the rights to show the game live across their channels worldwide.
BeIN Sports free-to-air channel and beIN Sports 2 in Arabic will broadcast the live studio coverage before the match at 8pm, while the English coverage will start half hour later on beIN Sports English 1.
beIN Sports will telecast the match across the Mena region. Live coverage begins on the beIN Sports free-to-air channel and beIN Sports 2 in Arabic from 8pm UAE time, while English coverage starts at 8.30pm on beIN Sports English 1.
PSG will also livestream the game on the club website, as it is part of their annual Middle East tour. Match commentary will be in three languages (English, French and Mandarin) based on choice and location.
Prices for the PSG Riyadh game live broadcast event start at EUR1.99.
PSG: The exhibition game will also feature other key PSG players such as Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Neymar, while Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina, and Saud Abdulhamid will play too.
Al Nassr: The Saudi squad playing against the French team from the Al Nassr club includes Amin Bukhari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Lajami, Abdullah Madu, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Luiz Gustavo, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Sami Al-Naji, Talisca, Pity Martínez and Ronaldo.
Al Hilal: As for the Al Hilal side, the list of players includes Mohammed Al-Owais, Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Jang Hyun-soo, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed Kanno, André Carrillo, Matheus Pereira, Salem Al-Dawsari and Moussa Marega.
The Saudi Riyadh Season select team will be led by Argentinian coach Marcelo Gallardo in an exhibition match against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
