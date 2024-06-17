Romania's main Man has Midas touch in Euro win over Ukraine

Romania's forward Dennis Man reacts after the first goal against Ukraine. — Reuter

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 8:54 PM

Romania scored with three different players in their 3-0 Group E victory over Ukraine on Monday - but forward Dennis Man stood out for having a hand in every goal.

The 25-year-old was quick to collect a poor clearance from Ukraine goalkeeper Andrey Lunin and lay the ball off to captain Nicolae Stanciu who struck it into the top corner from distance to give Romania a shock lead in the 29th minute.

Early in the second half Man, described by his former Romania youth team coach Mirel Radoi as "the full package", drove speedily at the Ukrainian defence in a move which culminated in Razvan Marin smashing the ball in from distance.

The third goal showed his quality on the ball as he exchanged intricate passes from a short corner and shifted the ball past an oncoming Ukrainian player in the box before expertly finding Denis Dragus in the middle with a quick short pass.

Man became the most expensive transfer from the Romanian top-flight when he signed for Serie A side Parma from FCSB in 2021 for 13 million euros ($14 million) including add-ons.

Although his first season ended in relegation, the most recent campaign was his most successful to date with 11 goals and six assists in the league, helping Parma secure promotion back to the Italian top-flight.

He has taken that form into this tournament as Romania, usually known for low-scoring games and defensive displays, secured only their second win in European Championship history in some style.

The defensive unit was still as tight as ever, with centre backs Radu Dragusin and Andrei Burca looking impenetrable for the Ukrainian frontline that included speedy forward Mykhailo Mudryk and LaLiga's top scorer last season, Artem Dovbyk.

Romania also celebrated almost every defensive intervention like a goal, with players giving each other chest bumps and back slaps for securing a goal kick or making a tackle.

It was the kind of team spirit manager Edward Iordanescu, son of Romanian football great Anghel, had alluded to in the build-up to the game when he predicted his side would have to fight for every metre on the pitch.

His team fulfilled that pledge and celebrated their deserved win with their backroom staff in front of their jubilant fans.

Meanwhile, Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said his team's opening 3-0 loss to Romania at Euro 2024 on Monday was a result "nobody expected".

"Unfortunately nobody expected this result," said Rebrov, who led Ukraine to a fourth consecutive European Championship despite the country being ravaged by war following the Russian invasion in 2022.

"The players feel they didn't do enough. Before the game I told them we are representing a big strong country fighting for more than two years for our freedom.