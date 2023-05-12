Roma takes narrow lead over Leverkusen in Europa League semis

Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
AS Roma grabbed a 1-0 home victory over Bayer Leverkusen in its Europa League semifinal first leg on Thursday thanks to 20-year-old Edoardo Bove's second-half goal.
Roma youth product Bove stabbed in the winner on the rebound in the 63rd minute for his first European goal.
Roma, bidding to win back-to-back European titles under coach Jose Mourinho following last season's Europa Conference League triumph, travels to Leverkusen next week for the return leg.
The winner will face Juventus or Sevilla, who drew 1-1 in their first leg, in the final.
"I'm especially happy with the result," Bove said. "It was essential to win this first half and go there on Thursday with the same desire.
"Today we put great intensity into our game and we are happy. At first they made it difficult for us and it took us a while to adjust but then we controlled the game very well."
