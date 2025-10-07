Rodri to miss Spain World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Midfielder Rodri will miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria due to injury, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

The Manchester City midfielder, who returned in May after eight months out due to a serious knee injury, was forced off in the first half of Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford.

"The decision follows medical reports provided by his club to the RFEF medical staff," the RFEF said in a statement.

City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that Rodri, who won the Ballon d'Or last year, was unable to play three games per week, as his knee needed at least a year to fully recover.

Spain, who won both their Group E qualifiers last month, host Georgia on Saturday and Bulgaria on October 14.