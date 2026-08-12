Roberto Carlos, Hierro become shareholders in Dubai's Fursan Hispania

Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos and former Spanish star Fernando Hierro have joined Fursan Hispania as shareholders alongside the club’s founder, Spanish star Michel Salgado.

Together, they will now form a major force for the success of the club’s long-term sporting project, which was founded in Dubai in 2020.

This alliance between former Real Madrid, Brazil and Spanish star footballers is a significant addition to the UAE’s football development efforts and contributes to establishing Dubai as a key hub for attracting and developing footballing talent.

The ambitious vision of the project launched by Salgado encouraged Roberto Carlos and Hierro to join as shareholders at Fursan Hispania FC. Their combined efforts and extensive technical and managerial expertise will significantly enhance the club’s international network, its football methodology, the training of its coaches, the development paths of its players and its strategic development.

Since its establishment in 2020, Fursan Hispania FC has transformed from an ambitious football academy into one of the most prestigious and highly regarded football development projects in the UAE.

The club has achieved exceptional growth, including competing within the UAE Football Conference, participating in the UAE Football Association’s Youth League, developing hundreds of players through the club’s academy, facilitating player progression and transfers to professional environments in Europe, establishing strategic international partnerships, including a partnership with the Spanish club Celta Vigo, and gaining recognition as one of the most ambitious football development projects in the UAE.

“This partnership isn’t about celebrating the past; it’s about building the future. For the past five years, I’ve worked to establish a club with ambition, values and a true vision,” said Salgado.

“Today, with Roberto Carlos and Fernando Hierro joining this journey, Fursan Hispania FC embarks on a new chapter as we work together to give young players in the UAE the opportunity to dream bigger, develop better and reach real opportunities at the highest levels of football.

“My journey in establishing Fursan Hispania FC began in 2020 with an ambitious vision to create a leading platform for football development in the UAE. We transformed a promising academy into a competitive club, paving real pathways for young talent in the region. This founding commitment has been the cornerstone of the club’s success. It’s not just about building a club; it’s about setting a new standard for football development, opening doors for talented players, enabling them to progress to professional environments in Europe and forging vital strategic partnerships, such as the prominent alliance with Celta Vigo.”

Roberto Carlos, winner of the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and three-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, expressed his delight at becoming a shareholder at Fursan Hispania FC.

“I always come to Dubai and follow its incredible development in all areas, especially its wonderful lifestyle and the prominent position of football. I am pleased to be a shareholder in this club alongside my friends and fellow Real Madrid teammates, Hierro and Salgado,” he said.

“I hope my contribution will be a significant addition to this great project and to football in Dubai and the UAE. Together, we will strengthen the club’s position, instil in the players a winning mentality honed at the highest levels of the game and leverage our extensive connections in the footballing world to directly benefit the football scene in Dubai, thus reinforcing our deep confidence in the future of football in the UAE.”