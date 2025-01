Richarlison ready for Tottenham return against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian striker Richarlison. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur will have Brazil forward Richarlison available for Wednesday's Premier League clash away to north London rivals Arsenal, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Tuesday.

Richarlison has made only seven appearances this season and has not featured since Nov. 3 because of a hamstring injury.

While his return to the squad is a boost for injury-hit Tottenham, German forward Timo Werner has been ruled out with a hamstring issue picked up during the unconvincing 3-0 FA Cup third round victory at Tamworth on Sunday.

"The only one who picked up an injury (against Tamworth) was Timo," Postecoglou told reporters. "It's a hamstring injury and we're waiting on the results of that scan. In terms of incoming, Richy is available."

Tottenham have won only once in their last eight Premier League games and that was against bottom club Southampton.

Injuries to the likes of defenders Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have hit hard and Tottenham are 12th in the standings ahead of the derby.

Arsenal, who lost to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, have also been hit with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Asked if he had any sympathy for his opposite number Mikel Arteta, Postecoglou said: "I don't know how much sympathy they've all had for me -- I am not sure.

"Certainly I have empathy which is probably a better word. I understand how challenging it is for any team, irrespective of the size or quality. It's where the injuries hit, the areas they hit and the significance of the injuries that all make it challenging, but I am sure Mikel won't let that get in the way of him putting out a team tomorrow that can beat us."

Postecoglou's Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in their League Cup semifinal, first leg last week but a much-changed side struggled to get past Tamworth, needing extra time on the astroturf pitch after the game ended 0-0.