Real Madrid would not want to play Manchester City, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid's Rodrygo (centre) celebrates with Jude Bellingham (left) after scoring his second goal. — AFP

Real Madrid hope to avoid Manchester City in the next round, manager Carlo Ancelotti said after they beat Brest 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League playoff where they will be seeded.

The holders will face either Celtic or Manchester City in the two-legged playoff on February, with the second leg at home.

"We don't like to play against City, but if we have to, we'll do it like on other occasions," Ancelotti told a press conference when asked whether he preferred to be drawn against the Cityzens or the Scots.

"City have more chances to win the Champions League."

He also told Movistar: "It's a draw and what comes, comes. To win the Champions League you have to win every game."

The draw will be held on Friday in Nyon in Switzerland.