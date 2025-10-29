Real Madrid captain Carvajal faces knee surgery setback

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will undergo surgery on his right knee, dealing another blow to the defender who has battled persistent injury problems over the past year.

"Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a loose body in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopic surgery," the LaLiga leaders said in a short statement on Monday.

According to club sources, the veteran defender could be sidelined for up to 10 weeks as he recovers from yet another operation on his troublesome right knee. The latest setback means Carvajal is likely to miss the remainder of 2025.

The news came a day after Carvajal played 19 minutes as a substitute in Real's dramatic 2-1 El Clasico victory over bitter rivals Barcelona.

That fiery encounter extended Real's lead atop the LaLiga standings to five points, with the club sitting on 27 points to Barcelona's 22.

Carvajal's injury woes stretch back over a year, when he ruptured two ligaments and a tendon in a LaLiga match against Villarreal in early October 2024, forcing the 33-year-old defender to miss a large part of the previous season.

While he returned to action during July's Club World Cup semifinals, he has since struggled to string together consistent appearances due to minor muscle problems.

The latest surgery represents another frustrating set-back for a player whose experience and leadership have been crucial to Real Madrid's success.