Real Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 to win 15th European Cup

Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (centre) and teammates lift the trophy to celebrate their victory at Wembley stadium in London. — AFP

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 1:53 AM

Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time with a trademark 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at a raucous Wembley on Saturday as they were outplayed for an hour but then showed their class.

After Dortmund had made, but spurned, several good chances, particularly in a one-sided first half, Real turned the game round with goals by Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr after 74 and 83 minutes to delight their fans.

Dani Carvajal celebrates scoring their first goal. — Reuters

It gave them the trophy for the sixth time in 11 seasons, matching the run of the team that started Real's love affair with the European Cup, having won the first five editions of the continent's elite competition from 1956 and another in 1966.

It was also a record-extending fifth triumph as a coach for Carlo Ancelotti, who also won it twice as a player with AC Milan.

It was a performance typical of Real not only this season but for the last few years, as they did almost nothing for an hour but absorbed Dortmund’s punches then showed their clinical touch in front of goal.

The Germans had a dream first half in every aspect other than scoring.

Their first good chance came after 21 minutes when Karim Adeyemi broke the offside trap but went too wide when rounding goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and was smothered.

Then came a flurry of further opportunities as Niclas Fuellkrug hit the post and low shots by Julian Brandt and Marcel Sabitzer were saved by Courtois, making only his fifth appearance of an injury-hit season.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy and Federico Valverde celebrate. — Reuters

Real had barely fired a shot or built a sustained attack but, as so often in big games in recent seasons, they stayed calm and collected, confident their chance would come and their speed and precision on the counter would make the difference.

Dortmund had been attacking towards their own fans who, revelling in their team's first Champions League final since 2013 and only their third ever, did their best to reproduce the yellow wall from their Westfalenstadion with relentless noise and unified bouncing that shook the stadium to its foundations.