Real Madrid a team in transition, says Ancelotti ahead of Cup derby

Ancelotti maintained this unity was key for Real to win silverware this season

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 8:34 PM

Real Madrid are going through a transition period, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, adding that a big part of his work this season has been managing the expectations of his players.

After the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United and midfield stars like Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, entering the final stages of their careers, Ancelotti has been mixing up his lineup compared to last season in which Real won La Liga and the Champions League.

However, the Italian has a selection dilemma ahead of Real's Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday with French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni still recovering from a leg injury.

"We are going through a period of transition in our first team and everyone needs to understand that," Ancelotti told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's understanding from the veterans and patience from the youngsters. Last season this mentality was essential for us to maintain a good atmosphere in the changing room, because everyone understood that it was the best thing for the team."

Ancelotti maintained this unity was key for Real to win silverware this season, but said that it would not be easy to overcome a resurgent Atletico.

"We are facing a special opponent in a special match on Thursday. It is an important opportunity and we want to win a title," the coach said.