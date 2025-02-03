Rashford attracted by Aston Villa's 'constant ambition'

Marcus Rashford during a Manchester United training session. — AFP file

Marcus Rashford says Aston Villa's "constant ambition" attracted him to the club after he arrived from Manchester United on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has not played for United since mid-December after falling out of favour with manager Ruben Amorim.

He was linked with a move to AC Milan and Barcelona before finally making the switch to Villa Park on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side, eighth in the Premier League, are eight points ahead of struggling United and have a Champions League last-16 clash to come in March.

Rashford said the club's ambition and the prospect of playing in Europe's top competition persuaded him to make the switch to Birmingham.

Villa reportedly have an option to buy the forward for £40 million ($49 million).

"It's an ambitious time for this club and a great opportunity for me to join this team and help them keep pushing forward," said Rashford, whose signing was announced by Villa late on Sunday.

"I'm excited, can't wait for the first training session and obviously the first game.

"(Emery's) a top manager and what he's done for the club since coming in is unbelievable. It's the constant ambition which is attractive and why you want to join such a club. You want to keep improving year on year."

Rashford, who joined United as a seven-year-old, scored the first goal of Amorim's tenure in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich in November and scored twice against Everton but he was soon frozen out over concerns about his attitude.

He scored just seven goals in 24 appearances for United this season.

The England forward could make his debut when Villa meet Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and is focusing on recovering his best form.