Qatar football player banned, gets salary cut after Snapchat post during Fifa World Cup

Reuters file photo

By AP Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 11:11 AM

Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan was handed an indefinite suspension by the country’s soccer federation on Thursday reportedly following an altercation with a fan over social media.

Qatari media reported that Hassan responded to a complaint on SnapChat about Qatar losing a game during the World Cup the country hosted late last year by posting: “Relax, do you think it’s war?”

Hassan was also deducted 50 per cent of his salary, fined 200,000 Qatari riyals (around Dh201,800), and issued a warning by the Qatar Football Association.

In other punishments handed down on Thursday, two more national team players — Bassam Al Rawi, and Mohamed Waad — were fined 100,000 and 50,000 Qatari riyals, respectively, while both had their salaries deducted by 50 per cent.

No reasons were disclosed for those sanctions, which were announced by the federation through its Twitter account based on the report submitted by the department of national teams to the general secretary, the Qatar News Agency said.

Qatar lost to Iraq 2-1 in the semifinals of the Gulf Cup in Basra City on Monday.

