Paris Saint-Germain lost their perfect record in the Champions League as Roma held them to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday, while Anthony Gordon got a brace in Baku as Barcelona eased to victory over Sabah.

Bayern Munich slipped to a 2-1 loss at Lille, further denting their hopes of an automatic last-16 berth via a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win at Club Brugge thanks to an Alexander Isak brace either side of a fine Florian Wirtz strike, while Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw away to Sporting Lisbon.

On a bitterly cold and wet night at the Parc des Princes, Donyell Malen's 17th goal in 16 matches this season denied Luis Enrique's twice defending champions as they failed to keep pace with Real Madrid, who are now the only remaining team with a 100 percent record in the competition.

The Dutch forward's 78th-minute penalty ensured the sides finished level after Illia Zabarnyi's header and Ousmane Dembele's spot-kick had flipped the script for the hosts following Mario Hermoso's early opener for Roma.

"It was the hardest match we have had this season and I am happy with the result," said PSG coach Luis Enrique. "I hope we don't have to play them later on over two legs."

The result brought an end to a run of 12 consecutive wins for PSG, who have lost key attackers Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury recently, but they nonetheless look highly likely to secure a top-eight finish and avoid the play-off round, unlike in their last two campaigns.

- 'No excuses' -

A point further back than PSG lie Barcelona after Hansi Flick's charges showed no signs of missing Lamine Yamal as they beat Sabah 4-1.

With the teenage star out with an ankle knock, England winger Gordon continued his love affair with the Azerbaijani capital.

He scored twice either side of half-time to put Barca firmly in control, taking his tally in the city to six after he scored four goals in his previous appearance in Baku, against Qarabag for previous club Newcastle last season.

"I've been very successful here," Gordon said. "Two goals, I'm happy with that.

"A good performance, all in all, very good."

Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also found the net for the Spanish champions before Joy-Lance Mickels pulled one back for Champions League debutants Sabah.

Bayern added a first defeat to their two wins and two draws so far in the competition as Vincent Kompany's injury-plagued side languish in 15th spot on eight points.

"There are no excuses. It's simply the reality we face, and we have to stand together," Kompany said as Bayern tasted defeat for the first time this season.

With men's Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane set for a stretch on the sidelines and Michael Olise also missing, centre-half Dayot Upamecano stepped into his illustrious colleagues' goalscoring boots to put Bayern ahead early on.

However, Japanese forward Ayase Ueda levelled for Lille just after the hour before calamity struck three minutes later as Aleksandar Pavlovic horribly misjudged his attempted clearance from Ethan Mbappe's shot off the post and scuffed the ball into his own net.

Liverpool's £125 million ($167 million) signing Isak said he was "in a good place" after netting twice in Belgium to bring his tally for the season to 10 in all competitions after struggling last season to justify the hefty price tag.

Two crisp finishes by the Swede in both halves, with Wirtz continuing his own fine form of late after a difficult first season at Anfield with a fizzling 79th-minute strike, got Liverpool back to winning ways in the Champions League as they climbed to fifth.

Pochettino's wait for a first win as United manager went on after a goalkeeping error by Senne Lammens allowed Luis Suarez to equalise in the 80th minute for a 2-2 draw.

Bruno Fernandes's quickfire double in the second half had cancelled out Suarez's first-half penalty but the frustrated Red Devils finished with 10 men as Youri Tielemans saw red.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid both enjoyed 2-0 home wins over Stuttgart and Viking, respectively.