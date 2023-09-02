Premier League: Son hat trick fires Tottenham to win over Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick - his first goals of the season - as his side demolished Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday after the visitors had gone behind.
Burnley, still without a point, got a dream start when Lyle Foster finished neatly in the fourth minute.
But Tottenham soon hit their stride and Son levelled in the 16th minute with a dinked finish before Cristian Romero's rasping shot gave the Londoners the lead in first-half stoppage time.
James Maddison made it 3-1 with a delightful curled finish in the 54th minute before Son struck twice in quick succession just past the hour mark to complete an emphatic win that put Tottenham second in the table on 10 points from four games.
Burnley grabbed a late consolation through Josh Brownhill.
