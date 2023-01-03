Premier League: Klopp compares match referee to his microwave after Liverpool's shock defeat

Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said there is no point raising complaints with Premier League referees as it is like speaking to a microwave, with the German left fuming by the officiating in their 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday.
Klopp said Brentford were "stretching the rules" with their pushing and holding, especially at set-pieces, and thought Bryan Mbeumo's third goal should have been ruled out for a foul.
When asked whether he had spoken to the match officials about the issue, Klopp told beIN Sports: "Yeah, but actually that's exactly the same as I would talk to my microwave, you get no response, really. It's always the same.
"Before the season they gave us advice that the players have to be careful in these moments because the refs will have an eye on it. You see in these games pretty much everything is allowed, it's always on the edge and they are using it."
Virgil van Dijk was one of three Liverpool players to come off at halftime but Klopp confirmed the defender was substituted due to a niggle, while the other two - Harvey Elliott and Konstantinos Tsimikas - were for tactical reasons.
"Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things. But I didn't want to take any risks," Klopp said.
"The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity."
Liverpool remain sixth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game less.
ALSO READ:
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
It’s been been a month since the world stopped turning on its axis, moving instead to the flight of the Al Rihla ball and Doha became the centre of the universe, and getting back to ‘normal' is going to be one big ask for many of us
World No.1 Iga Swiatek maintains unbeaten run as Felix Auger-Aliassime seals the win over the Hawks
The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field