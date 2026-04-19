Premier League: Carrick hails Cunha after United's win at Chelsea

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha struck just before halftime to earn a 1-0 victory at luckless Chelsea on Saturday, taking them a big step closer to Champions League football next season.

Cunha fired home from a pinpoint Bruno Fernandes cross with the visitors' first and only shot on target in the 43rd minute.

United's interim coach Michael Carrick was delighted with Cunha's composure after the Brazilian had missed a chance minutes before. But he had particular praise for his scratch centre back pairing of 19-year-old Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui.

"With suspension and injuries we had to adapt," he told reporters. "There's a lot to be proud of tonight. The way we defended ... I love when you see players thrive in their moments."

Carrick's side resisted waves of Chelsea attacks, with the home side hitting the woodwork three times through Estevao, Liam Delap and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea's failure to find the net despite 21 shots to United's four condemned them to their fourth league defeat in a row without scoring and opened a 10-point gap between the sides.

They enjoyed nearly 60% possession and had 40 touches in the opposition box to United's 10, frustrating beleaguered coach Liam Rosenior who described his team as dominant from the first minute to the last.

"Tonight was a really difficult result to take. They had one shot on goal and scored," he said. "We can't get into a cycle where we feel sorry for ourselves. We have to turn this around."

United moved to 58 points ahead of Aston Villa on 55 and Liverpool with 52, though both have a game in hand.

"I feel three points closer (to the Champions League), we have another game that we have to win," Player of the Match Fernandes told TNT Sports.

"We know we need points to get that place secured and we will do everything possible to be as quick as possible," the Portugal midfielder said.

Chelsea remain sixth but with several teams snapping at their heels and their chances of reaching the Champions League places severely dented.

"It gives us a mountain to climb. We have to go into Brighton (on Tuesday) knowing we need to win the game," Rosenior added.