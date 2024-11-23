Premier League: Arsenal back to winning ways; Chelsea up to third

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno. Photo: Reuters

Arsenal got their Premier League title challenge back on track with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday as Chelsea moved up to third by beating Leicester 2-1.

Arsenal were expected to be contenders to take Manchester City's crown after finishing second in each of the past two seasons.

The Gunners had failed to win in their previous four league games to start the weekend nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who travel to bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard's return from injury is a major boost to Arsenal's hopes of a first title in over 20 years and his pass teed up Bukayo Saka to blast home the opener on 15 minutes.

Saka turned provider for another special strike, this time by Thomas Partey, to double the home side's advantage early in the second period.

Ethan Nwaneri then came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal as the highly-rated 17-year-old slotted in Raheem Sterling's cross.

Chelsea remain ahead of Arsenal on goals scored despite failing to make their dominance show in manager Enzo Maresca's return to Leicester.

Nicolas Jackson prodded the visitors into a first-half lead with his seventh goal of the season.

Cole Palmer's goalbound effort was deflected behind by his team-mate Noni Madueke as Chelsea wasted a series of chances for the second goal.

It eventually arrived 15 minutes from time when Enzo Fernandez headed in after Jackson's header was saved.

Leicester pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Jordan Ayew's penalty but defeat leaves the Foxes just two points above the relegation zone.

Aston Villa are now winless in six and had to twice come from behind just to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Ismaila Sarr and Justin Devenny twice put the Eagles in front either side of Ollie Watkins' leveller before half-time.

Villa also had Youri Tielemans' first-half penalty saved by Dean Henderson but the Belgian midfielder made amends with the delivery for Ross Barkley's header to secure a point.

Brighton's incredible start under 31-year-old boss Fabian Hurzeler continued with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth to climb up to fifth.