Premier League: Abu Dhabi-owned Man City begin title defence at Chelsea

Each event has its own identity and each of the champions in a ‘mini-Order of Merit’ will receive a $200,000 bonus
Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City begin their fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday.
Chelsea's newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season and also coached City's youth team.
FA Cup winners Manchester United host Fulham in the first match of the season on August 16, while last season's league runners-up Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on August 17.
Among the other opening fixtures, Championship winners Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United entertain play-off victors Southampton.
Ipswich Town, who are returning to the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions, host Liverpool in an early kick-off on August 17.
The Premier League will begin in mid-August after the mid-season break was removed from the calendar in order to allow for a longer close-season break.
