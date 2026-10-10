Portugal suspend Cristiano Ronaldo after national team walkout

Ronaldo apologised to supporters earlier this week while criticising Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and said he would serve any "suspension that is imposed" on him

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 10 Oct 2026, 5:12 PM
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Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended as the Portuguese football federation announced Saturday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the 41-year-old following his decision to walk out on the national team.

Ronaldo apologised to supporters earlier this week while criticising Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and said he would serve any "suspension that is imposed" on him.

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