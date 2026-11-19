Mauricio Pochettino said he wants to ease the pressure on Manchester United's under-performing players as he prepares for a baptism of fire at Liverpool on Sunday.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, who wrapped up his reign as United States coach just days ago, said he would "start from zero" as the new manager at Old Trafford.

Pochettino, 54, who replaces the sacked Michael Carrick, has a huge job on his hands, with the 20-time English champions in the relegation zone after their worst start to a league campaign for 40 years.

The Argentine, speaking to in-house media in his first full interview as United boss on Thursday, said he wanted to free up his players as he aims to create a winning culture.

"The players need to express their talent," he said. "We need to create the environment and the platform for the players to perform.

"That is the most important thing. And that is our priority now. It is to work with them and try to take the pressure. Pressure needs to bring energy, the responsibility needs to bring energy.

"Because if not, it is too heavy to put all that pressure and responsibility on your back.

"When you connect with the game, you connect through your talent and when you feel freedom, when you feel happy, when you want to play for your team-mates, when you want to play for your family, when you want to play for your club, your fans, that is what we need to create all together."

Pochettino recognises that he faces a tough task at the Anfield home of United's bitter rivals on Sunday but he vowed to be "brave".

"We are going to go there to Anfield with the idea to win and be brave and to be Manchester United," he said. "The history talks for us about what we need to expect and what we are going to expect in Manchester United.

"We need to make sure that we are brave and we are protagonists and go there with no fears and challenge a very good team like Liverpool."

Pochettino said he was present at the 1999 Champions League final in Barcelona, when Alex Ferguson's United came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Pochettino, who was then a player for Espanyol, said he was "shouting for Manchester United".

"From there, I was so excited to see Manchester United, and more with the admiration of Sir Alex Ferguson –- for me, the best coach in the history of the sport," he said. "I always admired him."

Pochettino will hold his first press conference as United manager on Friday.