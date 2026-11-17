Mauricio Pochettino said his time with the United States has made him a "much better" coach and expressed confidence that his staff can adjust instantly to re-building Manchester United following his final US game this Tuesday.

Pochettino takes charge of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg against Haiti before jetting to England to begin as Manchester United coach the next day, with a massive Premier League clash against Liverpool looming Sunday.

With United languishing in 18th place in England's top flight, and also in need of positive results in a Champions League campaign that resumes against Sporting Lisbon three days later, there is little time to adjust.

Trusted lieutenant Jesus Perez, along with Pochettino's son and team fitness coach Sebastiano, and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, flew early to England after the United States' 6-0 first-leg win against Haiti on Saturday, Pochettino confirmed.

"They are in advance, they are preparing all there, because Wednesday when we will arrive, it is going to be non-stop," Pochettino told a press conference Monday.

He added: "For me, it's not difficult, I think we are well prepared to switch quick."

"Like a player from the national team to the clubs. From one game that you don't play well to another that you need to be ready again. From one action to the next action."

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach said "all the experience from the past" would help his team adjust its focus to "the priority of the moment."

But Pochettino also said the experience of coaching a national team for two years -- and the limited amount of time he had to train his players during international windows -- had improved him and his assistants.

In club football, "it's easy, no, from Monday to Saturday to prepare for the game? OK, you control everything. You have control and access to everything, and you come prepared."

With national teams, "when you arrive and maybe you have a few days to train, but you need to perform -- in the way that you want to play, in the way the opponent plays -- to prepare all these situations demands to be very clinical, and to find different ways to approach the players.

"In the last few years we learnt a lot in how to approach and create an impact in one meeting, in one exercise on the field, in one message.

"Now we are a very complete coaching staff. We don't say we are going to win all the games. But I think we are much better."

'Unbelievable talent'

Pochettino's Manchester United will need to start winning games quickly to quash talk of an unlikely relegation.

They are currently in the relegation zone. By the time they face bitter rivals Liverpool, United could be bottom of the table, depending on results involving Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Further ahead, Pochettino will need to rebuild a squad of expensively assembled but misfiring stars.

Pochettino did not rule out turning to some of the US talent he has coached during his tenure with the national team, without naming any individuals from a roster that includes the likes of Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

"I know really well for more than two years every single player, and I think (they) are all players with an unbelievable talent," said Pochettino.

"And of course, in the future, when that happens, of course we are going to pay attention, in case to make some decision and to pay attention in players that we know really well."