Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent after one season in charge

Mauricio Pochettino reacts during a Chelsea match. — Reuters

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:47 PM

Mauricio Pochettino has left his job as Chelsea manager by mutual consent after one season in charge, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season," sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement.

"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Pochettino joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club's new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital looked to freshen things up at Stamford Bridge after finishing 12th in the previous campaign.

Although Chelsea started the season poorly and found themselves in the bottom half of the standings despite spending more than any club in Europe, Pochettino managed to guide the London club to sixth in the Premier League standings.

Speculation had been rife that the former Paris St Germain and Tottenham Hotspur boss would be gone after just one year in charge but Pochettino remained tight-lipped about his future when asked after their final game of the season on Sunday.