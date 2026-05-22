'Nothing is eternal': Guardiola to end decade-long Man City reign at end of season

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade in charge, the club announced on Friday, bringing an end to one of the most successful eras in English soccer and one of the most influential managerial reigns of all time.

Guardiola, who took charge of City in 2016, has won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League, but his side have not won the league in two years.

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," Guardiola said in a statement.

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"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

"We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way."

Although City sealed the domestic cup double, Guardiola saw his dreams of a seventh Premier League crown dashed when they drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday to hand Arsenal the title.