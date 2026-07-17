Pele's World Cup jersey fetches $4.9 million at US auction; second most expensive

The record of $9.3 million is for a jersey worn by Argentinian star Maradona during a legendary quarter-final clash with England in the 1986 Mexico World Cup

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 11:17 AM
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A jersey worn by soccer giant Pele in the first World Cup final ever won by Brazil sold for $4.9 million at a US auction on Thursday. 

The Brazilian attacker nicknamed "The King" was 17 when he scored two goals in his country's 5-2 victory over host country Sweden in 1958.  

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The blue shirt became the second most expensive jersey sold at auction after an anonymous buyer beat out four other bidders at Sotheby's in New York.

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The record of $9.3 million is for a jersey worn by Argentinian star Maradona during a legendary quarter-final clash with England in the 1986 Mexico World Cup.

Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two Maradona goals, including his infamous "Hand of God" finish in which he illegally punched the ball into the net.

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