Paris St Germain closes in on Ligue 1 title with 3-1 win at Troyes

Paris St Germain moved a step closer to retaining the Ligue 1 title with a 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz on Sunday.
The win took PSG to 78 points from 34 games, six points clear of Lens and eight in front of Olympique de Marseille with four more rounds of games remaining this season.
Lens beat Marseille 2-1 to leapfrog them on Saturday.
PSG, without Lionel Messi who was suspended by the capital club for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, needs seven more points to guarantee a record 11th French title.
Mbappe scored in the eighth minute after a Vitinha cross was deflected onto the top of the bar by defender Erik Palmer Brown before the striker waited for it to drop and headed home.
Vitinha made it 2-0 before the hour when he headed a lofted pass by Marco Verratti that keeper Gauthier Gallon parried back against the Portuguese with the ball rebounding into the net.
Xavier Chavalerin pulled a goal back for Troyes in the 83rd but Ruiz restored PSG's two-goal advantage three minutes later with a fine left-foot strike into the top corner after the ball rebounded to him when Mbappe's close-range shot was saved.
