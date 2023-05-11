'One small step' left for Inzaghi's Champions League final dream

Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
Simone Inzaghi can already see his Inter Milan team in next month's Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over local rivals AC Milan in the last four on Wednesday.
Inter struck after eight and 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko smashing in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco's cross to stun their city rivals at the San Siro.
Inter needs to avoid a collapse in the second leg of its all-Italian tie in order to reach a clash with either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul.
And Inzaghi was in confident mood after watching his team dominate the first leg, missing several chances to make the scoreline humiliating for their cross-town rival.
"We played a brilliant first half, but it's a tight scoreline for what we did out there," Inzaghi told reporters.
"Then in the second half we managed the game well. Apart from (Sandro) Tonali's shot (which hit the post) the boys did great in covering the whole pitch.
"It's a hugely positive night which gives us a lot of satisfaction but we're missing one more piece to attain a dream that we believed in since August.
"There are still seven days left. We know we've got one more small step to go."
Milan could have star man Rafael Leao back for Tuesday's second leg after the Portugal winger missed Wednesday's match with a thigh injury.
Leao is crucial to Milan's attack and his absence made Inter's job that much easier, but Inzaghi isn't worried about the 23-year-old's potential return next week.
"We have played loads of derbies with Leao playing and without him playing," said Inzaghi.
"He's a great player who is very important for them but it won't change our plan for the match."
Milan coach Stefano Pioli said that his team still believe that they can turn the result around on Tuesday despite the two-goal deficit and having to play as the nominal away side at the San Siro.
"I know my players, I know we can do better... next week's match will be psychologically very difficult for both teams because we have the chance to reach the final," Pioli told reporters.
"We have the chance to score some goals, put them under pressure and set right what's happened.
"It's difficult, it won't be a walk in the park. It will be difficult but we have to believe because football has taught us that you can overcome all sorts of obstacles."
ALSO READ:
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand
Erica Herman contends she was forced to sing a non-disclosure agreement regarding their relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant
Li Qiang says China is committed to spreading the Olympic spirit and to making a greater contribution to its movement
Sport's governing body investing in a football academy in the former Soviet republic as well as programmes to promote the sport at schools and among women
Kahraba,came on as a substitute and earned his team the free-kick which was converted by Tunisian Ali Maaloul