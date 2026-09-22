‘One last match’: Messi unveils special jersey for Argentina farewell

Lionel Messi has unveiled a special jersey he will wear during his farewell international game on home soil.

The Argentina national team will play three friendlies in the country between September 21 and October 6, according to the AFA's official website. Lionel Scaloni's side will face Bolivia on September 30 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba province.

The other two fixtures will be played at River Plate's stadium, with Argentina facing Burkina Faso on October 3 and Benin on October 6. Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will attend the final friendly against Benin on October 6.

Posting on Instagram, Messi unveiled a jersey bearing his name and iconic No. 10 in bold gold, with a pattern on the back.

"Último partido… Una camiseta para toda la vida. One last match… A jersey for a lifetime," Messi posted.

Messi will get the chance to say his final goodbye to Argentina fans and international football on home soil.

Messi announced his retirement from the national team earlier in September, bringing the curtain down on a decorated international career that began with his senior debut in 2005.

He became Argentina's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, while guiding the country to three major international titles. He made 207 appearances and scored 125 goals for Argentina.

The 39-year-old's Argentina journey included several years of disappointment before he finally delivered major silverware.

After losing the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals to Chile, Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America, ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy. He then led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, scoring twice in the final against France before converting his penalty in the shootout as Argentina won 4-2 after the match ended 3-3 following extra time.

Argentina retained the Copa America title in 2024, adding another major trophy to Messi's international honours.

His World Cup career spanned six editions from 2006 to 2026, with 21 goals in 34 appearances, ending as the second-highest scorer in the tournament's history. At the 2026 World Cup, he scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his first World Cup hat trick against Algeria.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer despite stepping away from international football.