One dead, 200 hurt in Naples during title party: media

League opened multi-year deal with the Capital in 2022, when Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks met in the first two NBA games played in Middle East
A 26-year-old man died in Naples after being injured by shots fired during a night of celebrations sparked by Napoli winning its third Serie A title, media said Friday.
Three other people were injured in the same incident in the southern Italian city.
It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or if it was criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily.
La Stampa newspaper said the victim, who died after being taken to hospital, was linked to a local mafia clan. Police are investigating.
More than 200 people ended up in hospital overnight for injuries sustained during the celebrations, La Stampa said, from knife wounds to burns from firecrackers and asthma attacks caused by inhaling smoke from flares.
Napoli's 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday evening secured their third league title with a record-equalling five games to play.
Napoli's triumph ended the city's long wait for the Scudetto since Argentine great Diego Maradona led them to two championships in 1986-87 and 1989-90.
Thousands of fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples and all around southern Italy's biggest city exploded with joy at the final whistle.
ALSO READ:
League opened multi-year deal with the Capital in 2022, when Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks met in the first two NBA games played in Middle East
Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended India's 58-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian championships
Ding's triumph signalled China's rise as a major player on the global chess scene
The new position will motivate us to continue working in order to achieve the best for the game locally, continentally and internationally, Aljasmi said
Rankireddy said winning the Asian Championships after being part of India's Thomas Cup-winning team is an incredible feeling
Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by just six points ahead of the fifth round of the record 23-race season in Miami
Sindhu showed glimpses of her best form in her run to the Spain Masters final before producing three impressive performances in Dubai