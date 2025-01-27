No fear for Inzaghi as Inter sweep past Lecce to keep pace in title race

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal. — Reuters

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi said his side have nothing to fear as rivals Napoli and Atalanta turn up the heat in an increasingly tight Serie A title race after a dominant 4-0 win over Lecce on Sunday.

After Napoli extended their advantage at the summit with a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Saturday, the pressure was right back on second-placed Inter but they responded in style.

Napoli are now top with 53 points, three ahead of Inter while Atalanta are third with 46.

"There is no fear, just a lot of respect for two very good teams, who have fine coaches and play good football. I said in July that this would be an open title race and this is what is happening," Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia.

"Napoli and Atalanta are doing something extraordinary, as are Inter."

Last season's champions Inter had few problems sweeping aside Lecce, with the result sealed early in the second half and Inzaghi substituting a number of key players just after the hour mark.

Goals from Davide Frattesi, Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries and Mehdi Taremi gave Inter their seventh win in eight league matches in a dominant performance in southern Italy.

Captain Martinez rifled in his sixth goal in eight matches in all competitions six minutes before the break and the Argentina striker was key to Dumfries sealing the points with a brilliant backheeled assist just as Lecce were getting a foothold in the game.

"We had a great approach to the game and I congratulated the team for that, but it was not easy, as we returned home on Wednesday at dawn," Inzaghi said referring to their midweek win at Sparta Prague in the Champions League.