No fear for Indonesia coach Kluivert ahead of Saudi World Cup clash

Patrick Kluivert has urged his Indonesia players not to be intimidated by the hostile atmosphere at a sold-out King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah when they face hosts Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Indonesia are attempting to reach the World Cup for the first time since gaining independence from the Netherlands in 1949 and games against the Saudis and Iraq over the coming four days will determine their fate.

Kluivert's side open the fourth phase of Asia's World Cup preliminaries against Herve Renard's Saudi outfit knowing a first-place finish in the three-team group will secure an automatic berth at the finals in North America next year.

"I'm not afraid because if you're afraid you show your weakness," said the former Barcelona and Netherlands striker. "If we show weaknesses that gives the opponent strength.

"We know the power and the strength of Saudi Arabia, especially when they play at home, but we need to be focused. The mindset is the most important thing, to be calm in warm situations."

Indonesia have already played Saudi Arabia twice in the previous round of Asia's preliminaries -- a 1-1 draw in Jeddah last September before winning 2-0 in Jakarta two months later.

Both of those results were achieved under former coach Shin Tae-yong, who was replaced by Kluivert in January.

The Dutchman has had a run of mixed results since taking over, losing heavily to World Cup qualifiers Japan and Australia while also securing wins over China and Bahrain to keep the country's qualifying dream alive.

The Indonesians will go into the game without first-choice goalkeeper Emil Audero and striker Marselino Ferdinan, who scored the goals in November's win over the Saudis, while fellow forward Ole Romeny is also a doubt.

"We have to play two finals, so tomorrow is a final," said Kluivert. "Big expectations, of course. The importance is very high. We are representing a country of 280 million people and we are ambassadors for the game.

"The most important thing is to be sharp in the match. We live towards this moment, not only us but everybody backing us up is living for this moment."

Saudi coach Renard is confident his team can put aside the disappointment of their previous results against the Indonesians to pick up a win that will move the country a step closer to a seventh World Cup appearance.

"I think we have made very good improvements since January and we continue on our way," he said.

"We are more confident today, I think we are stronger than before but let's play, because the reality is on the field."