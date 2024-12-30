No enjoyment, 'just relief' for Guardiola after City end winless run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after the team's win. — AFP

Pep Guardiola said relief was his overriding emotion after a 2-0 victory at Leicester secured just a second win in 14 games for the crisis-hit English champions on Sunday.

Savinho and Erling Haaland struck either side of half-time as Manchester City ended a run of eight away games without a win.

The performance was still far from the standards that Guardiola's side have set in winning an unprecedented four consecutive English top-flight titles.

But the effusive celebrations of Haaland's header 16 minutes from time showed that three points was all that mattered for the visitors to at least temporarily halt their remarkable slump.

"It is not enjoyable right now, it is just relief. We have done incredible things for many years," said Guardiola.

"Our mood is in a better position. It was tight in the second half, they were much better.

"We don't have energy to sustain 90 minutes. Hopefully the new year can help us bounce back."

Victory lifts City up to fifth but they are still 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.