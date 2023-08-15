Neymar's Al-Hilal move proves Saudi is ready to challenge top European leagues

Neymar is all set to now join a list of superstars that have moved to the Gulf country following Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning move to Al-Nassr

After reports emerged on Monday that Brazil forward Neymar is headed for Saudi Arabia following Pro League side Al Hilal's agreement on a two-year deal with Paris St Germain, there is no doubt in anybody's mind now that the club game has changed completely.

The Saudi Pro League is now a serious challenger to the top European leagues for global reach.

The 31-year-old Neymar is all set to now join a list of superstars that have moved to the Gulf country following Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning move to Al-Nassr in January.

These glorious list includes players like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, N'golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson.

Barring Ronaldo', 38, and Benzema, 35, all other big-names are still in their early 30s who are still producing top-class football.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently voiced concerns about losing more big-name players in the future.

"A few months ago when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, no-one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league," the City manager said.

"In the future there will be more and that's why clubs need to be aware of what is happening.

"I don't know how long they will sustain it, but the feeling is that they will stay. The players want to take this experience to play in that league and they are able to do it."

Saudi's spending spree has completely changed the dynamics of club football in Europe.

Neymar's deal

There was no immediate comment from PSG, the Ligue 1 champions owned by Qatar Sports Investments, on Neymar's deal with Al-Hilal.

The Brazilian was earning in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually at the French side.

Now he will reportedly be paid 150m euros (£129.2m) a year in Saudi Arabia - six times the amount he earned at PSG.

The transfer fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical.

Sources close to the operation told Reuters that Neymar was having a medical in Paris on Monday and was expected to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to be presented to fans at King Fahd Stadium.

Al Hilal, managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, play Al Fayha on Saturday with Neymar expected to wear the number 10 shirt.