Newcastle's long-range double stuns Wolves in 2-1 comeback victory

Newcastle advanced to 10 points, behind second placed Arsenal on goal difference and two behind Manchester City

By Reuters

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes applauds the fans following the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. — AFP

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 11:07 PM

Newcastle United fought back from a halftime deficit with two long-range strikes in the space of five minutes to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday and move into third place in the Premier League.

Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the hosts ahead at the break as they chased a first league success of the season.


But while there might have been an element of fortune about Schar’s 75th-minute goal, there was no luck involved as Harvey Barnes thrashed home a spectacular winner five minutes later.

Both efforts came from outside the penalty area and dramatically turned around the outcome after struggling Wolves had dominated most of the encounter.

Wolves remain in the bottom three with a single point from their opening four fixtures of the campaign.

Newcastle advanced to 10 points, behind second placed Arsenal on goal difference and two behind Manchester City.

